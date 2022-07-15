Ohio Northern University dean’s list

ADA – Shelby County students have been named to the dean’s list for spring semester 2022 at Ohio Northern University. To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must attain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled full time.

Named to the dean’s list were Alex Albers, Anna; Joseph Ball, Anna; Olivia Bowser, Houston; Donovan Brown, Botkins; Katelyn DeLoye, Fort Loramie; Emma Ewry, Botkins; Travis Fogt, Anna; Bryce Havenar, Anna; Megan Miu, Sidney; Georgia Platfoot, Anna; Pyper Sharkins, Sidney; and Yutong Shi, Sidney.