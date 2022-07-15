Sidney City Schools partners with Picture Perfect

SIDNEY — Sidney City Schools has announced a new partnership with Picture Perfect Photos & Design to provide quality school and athletic photos beginning with the 2022-23 school year.

“We’re excited to be working with Brad Van Tilburgh and his Picture Perfect team for this service,” says Sidney City Schools Communications Coordinator Tiffany Rank. “They have had a long history of working with local seniors and families to deliver outstanding portraits so we know the quality will be top notch.”

Picture Perfect Photos & Design was established in 2007 by Sidney City Schools alumnus Brad Van Tilburgh. The studio began as a dream for Brad, photographing weddings and family, senior and child portraits. In 2009, Picture Perfect began growing and Picture Perfect Babies was born, offering a new take on hospital newborn photography. Picture Perfect expanded their footprint to multiple hospitals with multiple photographers trained to consistently capture the same style.

Now Picture Perfect has grown to a regular staff of four photographers, working with an additional eight contracted photographers, continuing their growth into school portraiture.

Picture Perfect offers a streamlined online ordering process that eliminates blind preordering, and has a proven quick turnaround time to return orders to families. Families will receive an email within 48 hours of their child’s school picture day, containing a proof of the photo and a link to view and order photos.

Picture Perfect has photographed Sidney Athletes for two previous sports seasons, as well as provided senior sports banners to various teams since 2009.

“From an athletic standpoint, we have been incredibly impressed with the quality of photos and process of working with Brad and his team for sports photos,” says Sidney City Schools Athletic Director Mitch Hoying. “Based on that, I feel confident this is the start of a great partnership.”

Families will be notified of their child’s school picture day ahead of time with both a printed flyer and an email. Within 48 hours of their child’s school picture day, they will receive an email with a link to view and order photos. They can opt for free school delivery when ordered within five days of their child’s school photo day or choose to ship to home at any time for a small shipping fee. Student galleries will not expire and are linked to a student’s ID. Every student will have at minimum two pose options. Beyond photo prints, families can order a variety of photo products.

“I’m so thrilled to be expanding my business into school portraiture,” says Van Tilburgh. “But even more so, I couldn’t be happier to do it with my alma mater.”

Families will receive more information about school pictures as they get closer to the new school year, but for now they can save the date.

Sidney City Schools Picture Day schedule is:

Aug. 3-4 — SMS/SHS fall sports

Sept. 15 — Emerson Primary School

Sept. 21 — Northwood Intermediate School

Sept. 23 — Sidney High School, grades 9-11 (UVCC prior to bus departure)

Sept. 27 — Longfellow Primary School

Sept. 28 — Sidney Middle School, grades 5 and 6

Sept. 29 — Sidney Middle School, grades 7 and 8

Oct. 4 — Whittier Early Childhood Center

Oct. 27 — Sidney High School Seniors

Dec. 1 — Sidney High School clubs and group photos

Students in grades preschool-2nd grade will also have the opportunity for spring photos on the following dates in 2023:

April 4 — Emerson Primary School

April 5 — Whittier Early Childhood Center

April 6 — Longfellow Primary School