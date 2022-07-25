FCCLA team places first in nation

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Four FCCLA teams from Jackson Center/UVCC attended a national competition in sunny San Diego, California, fron June 28-July 4.

The team consisting of Avery Jackson brought home a gold rated project and placed first overall in the nation! The team consisting of Kendall Hilbun and Laynee Shields finished with a gold rated project and third place in the nation.

The team consisting of Audrey Byrd and Corinne York finished with a gold rated project and received eighth place overall. The team consisting of Maleah Kipker and Cortney Copeland finished with a Silver rating and placed 19th overall.

Throughout the week, the members were able to listen to motivational speakers and participate in national and state meetings. Members were able to interact with other FCCLA members from all over the nation. All attendees enjoyed many different activities. Some of those activities included seeing seals and sea lions on the beaches of La Jolla Cove, visiting San Diego’s Zoo, and overall admiring the beautiful views of the city and ocean.