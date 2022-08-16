UVCC prepares for back to school

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center is preparing to welcome students back to campus for the 2022-23 school year. All first-year students will begin on Thursday, Aug. 18, with all students reporting to school on Friday, Aug. 19. The school day begins at 8:23 a.m. and ends at 2:44 p.m. Students are able to enter the building as early as 7:55.

Schedule pick-up day

All enrolled students should have received a Schedule Pick-Up Day (SPUD) packet in the mail with the information needed for back to school. The annual Schedule Pick-up Day will be held Tuesday, Aug. 16, from noon – 7 p.m. on the main campus. “This is a great day for all students to come into school to pick-up their class schedule, uniforms, fill out important forms, and ask any final questions they might have,” said Matt Meyer, Director of Student Services.

For this open house, students should enter the building and go directly to their career tech lab to talk with their instructors and receive their schedules. After that, students will have the opportunity to get acclimated with the campus, find their academic classrooms, and complete anything else they need in order to begin school.

New traffic pattern on campus

Upper Valley is also excited to unveil a new traffic pattern that will increase the efficiency and safety of vehicles traveling on campus. A brand new, dedicated lane has been constructed specifically for students being driven to and from school. This pick-up/drop-off lane is located on the north side of the school off Looney Road near UVCC’s Adult Technology Center.

Student drivers and school buses will follow a similar pattern as in past years – entering at the south entrance by Edison State Community College. Students will park in the designated lot in the back of the school. Maps of this new pattern will be distributed to those attending Schedule Pick-up Day and are posted on the school’s website.

For additional information on back to school for new or returning students, please visit the Student Information page on the Career Center’s website at www.uppervalleycc.org or call 937-778-1980.