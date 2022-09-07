Registration open for STEAM on the Quad

LIMA — STEAM on the Quad returns to The Ohio State University at Lima for its sixth year of family fun and learning at a new time, 1-4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022.

STEAM on the Quad is a free, family-friendly event for kids in grades K-8 to improve their knowledge and interest in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Humanities and Math through hands-on activity. A variety of activities will be hosted by the 4-H programs of Putnam, Hardin, Allen, Hancock, Lucas, Auglaize and Logan counties; the Ohio State Lima departments of education, biology, earth sciences and English; and a variety of student clubs, community businesses and organizations.

STEAM on the Quad is free and open to the public. Register online at go.osu.edu/STEAM22.

STEAM on the Quad is a collaboration between Ohio State Lima and the OSU Extension offices in the surrounding areas. The event is presented with support from Charles River Lab.