FINDLAY — Students at the University of Findlay recently received a crisp white lab coat at the College of Pharmacy’s White Coat Ceremony.

The ceremony signifies the students’ entrance into the third year of the six-year program, which is the first year of professional courses in the College of Pharmacy.

Local students include Kenedee Gallimore, of Sidney, Lauren Wolters, of Minster, and Ryley Schaefer, of New Bremen.