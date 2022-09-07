Homecoming ceremony planned at Jackson Center

JACKSON CENTER — The homecoming crowning ceremony for Jackson Center High School is scheduled for Saturday Sept.r 10, at 4:30 p.m. The Tiger Marching Band under the direction of Daniel McPherson will perform at 4:30 p.m. Promptly after their performance the candidates for king and queen and the rest of the court will be introduced.

The candidates for queen are Nevaeh Ledcke, daughter of Desiree Cornell; Haylee Shields, daughter of David and Misty Shields; and Sarah Swiger, daughter of Travis and Tina Swiger.

The candidates for king are Nolan Fark, son of Jesse and Kelly Fark; Jace Mullenhour, son of Brian and Kristine Mullenhour; and Landon Reese, son of Jeff Reese and Misty Drake.

The freshman attendants are Audrey Byrd, daughter of Alan and Jennifer Byrd, and Carter Klopfenstein, son of Darrel and Julie Klopfenstein. The sophomore attendants are Avery Jackson, daughter of AJ and Stephanie Jackson, and Cooper Hartle, son of Jason and Shannon Hartle.

The Junior attendants are Macy Klopfenstein, daughter of Darrel and Julie Klopfenstein, and Gavin McClintock, son of Amanda McClintock. The kindergarten crown bearers are Malaina Fisher, daughter of David and Amanda Fisher, and Braden Wells, son of Ryan and Brittany Wells.

Last year’s royalty, Gabrielle Woolley and Carson Regula, will crown the new king and queen.