‘Game Day’ theme of Fort Loramie homecoming

FORT LORAMIE — Homecoming celebrations at Fort Loramie High School will take place throughout the week of Sept. 19. The theme this year is “Game Day.”

The crowning ceremony will take place on Friday, Sept. 23, at 6:30 p.m., before the football game against Edon High School. The dance will be on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the junior high gymnasium from 8 to 11 p.m.

The high school student council organizes the homecoming activities, which includes a variety of class competitions. This year’s Thursday Night Smackdown will begin at 8 p.m. or after the girls and boys golf match verse Coldwater. Other homecoming festivities include the grades battling for bragging rights by dressing up for a spirit week at school, decorating the hallways, and painting windows at local businesses.

The 2022 crown bearers are first graders, Greta Barhorst, daughter of Philip and Laura Barhorst, and Brantley Keiser, son of Matt and Jodi Keiser. This year’s king and queen will be crowned by last year’s royalty, Queen Anna Detrick, daughter of Dustin Detrick, and King Clayton Schafer, son of Andy and Holly Schafer

The 2022 homecoming court includes:

• Freshmen attendants Izzy Gaier, daughter of Ben and Veronica Gaier; and Casey Billing, son of Shane and Bev Billing.

• Sophomore attendants Alyece McCumber, daughter of Denise and Todd Gaier and Jon McCumber; and AJ Siegel, son of Tony and Jill Siegel

• Junior attendants Jo Meyer, daughter of Michelle Meyer and Jim Meyer; and Roger Hoying, son of Tony and Jorgi Hoying.

The senior king candidates are Max Cotner, son of Craig and Holly Cotner; Calvin Hoying, son of Tony and Jorgi Hoying; and Isaac Raterman, son of Ron and Jo Raterman.

The senior queen candidates are Emma Canti, daughter of Alessandra and Antonio Canti and host parents Kevin and Denise Moore; Laura Gusching, daughter of Don and Lynn Gusching; and Lilli Moore, daughter of Kevin and Denise Moore.