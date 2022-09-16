SCS welcomes counselors, teachers, therapists

SIDNEY — Sidney City Schools has officially ushered in the new school year. The district welcomes new administration at Longfellow Primary and Sidney Middle School for the 2022-23 school year. Additionally, they welcome new counselors, teachers and therapists.

New teaching staff at Sidney High School includes Travis Pulfer, construction/manufacturing (UVCC Satelite); Joel Baden, construction/manufacturing (UVCC Satelite); Andrew Lewis, orchestra director; Sandy Shipe, choir director; Michale Roby, interventionist; and Megan Gray, cross-categorical/MD.

New teaching and administrative staff at Sidney Middle School include Gregg Johnson, principal; Jesie Geuy, assistant principal; Chris Lucius, assistant principal; Rose Kuba, school counselor for grades seven and eight; Natalie Townsend, fifth-grade math; Mara Foster, fifth-grade Interventionist; Zachary Bell, fifth-grade math; Hattie Rioch, seventh-grade math; Holly Heindl, seventh-grade interventionist; Mark Hilbun, eighth-grade interventionist; Patti Schmiesing, cross-categorical/MD teacher; Cory Cotterman, interventionist; Melodie Myers, seventh-grade ELA; Missy Roush, fifth- and sixth-grade art; Bonita Breining, seventh- and eighth-grade art; Caitlyn Luthman, Design & Modeling I; Nathan Arling, Design & Modeling II (UVCC Satelite); Andrew Lewis, orchestra director; and Sandy Shipe, choir director.

New teaching staff at Northwood Intermediate includes Hayley Roberts, speech/language pathologist (SLP); Stephanie Denney, third grade; Kelsey Magoteaux, fourth grade; Erica Grossman, fourth grade; Jillian Holthaus, cross-categorical/MD; and Jenna Beremand, music.

New teaching staff at Emerson Primary includes Hayley Roberts, SLP; Sarah Gaukin, first grade; Grace Wagner, first grade; Leah Lewis, interventionist; and Anna Ruckman, music.

New teaching and administrative staff at Longfellow Primary include Michelle Link, principal; Kaylee Niekamp, kindergarten; Andrea Steenrod, second grade; and Anna Ruckman, music.

New teaching staff at Whittier Early Childhood Center includes Tricia Zimmerman, preschool teacher; Emilie Dotson, preschool teacher; Tina Ludwig, speech/language pathologist; Rene Stiteler, speech/language pathologist; Ashli Ike, occupational therapist; and Hannah Lacy, physical therapist.

The district also welcomes new school psychologists Brittney Johnson and Rachel Szeles.