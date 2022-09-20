Lehman crowns homecoming king, queen

SIDNEY — Lehman Catholic High School alumni, family, and friends gathered at Sidney Memorial Stadium to celebrate homecoming. The evening commenced with pre-game ceremonies including the introduction of this year’s homecoming Grand Marshall Joseph Schmiesing and the members of the homecoming court.

This year’s homecoming queen is Lilly Williams, daughter of Kris and Lindsey Williams, of Troy, and the homecoming king is James Larger, son of Steve and Carrie Larger, of Piqua.

Other king candidates were Wyatt Earhart, son of Mike and Stacy Earhart, of Troy; Thomas Schmiesing, son of Joseph and Erica Schmiesing, of Anna; Hayden Sever, son of Randy and Heather Sever, of Piqua; and Nathan Sollmann, son of Jeramie and Kara Sollmann, of Sidney.

Other queen candidates were Tori Lachey, daughter of Joe and Shannon Lachey, of Sidney; Sarah Lins, daughter of Doug and Kate Lins, of Troy; Lucy Ritze, daughter of Mike and Molly Ritze, of Sidney; and Caroline Wesner, daughter of Chris and Lisa Wesner, of Troy.

After the crowning, the alumni band joined the student band for the National Anthem followed by the kick-off to the football game between Lehman Catholic High School and Miami East High School. Lehman Catholic alumni cheerleaders and band members participated in the pre-game and halftime celebration.