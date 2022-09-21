Board approves contracts, resignations

SIDNEY — Personnel items, along with the transfer of funds, were approved during the Sidney city Schools Board of Education meeting Monday night.

The board approved purchased services agreements with the Midwest Regional Educational Service Center for the 2022-23 school year. The contracts are for a preschool intervention specialist, $97,908.21; speech language therapist, $108,586.61; and instructional assistant services t an additional cost of $238,453.33.

The resignations of Michael Rowe, custodian, and Jerrod Watson, bus driver, were accepted. The retirements of Peggy Jacob, elementary teacher, June 1, 2025, Layne Meyer, intermediate teacher, June 1, 2023, and Kathy Keith, intermediate teacher, June 1, 2023.

Amy Pepiton was hired as a psychologist for the district. She received a two-year contract with an annual salary of $82,326.

One-year contracts for substitute teachers were given to Caylin Ashcraft, E. Carla Cavinder, Luke Cantrell, Richard “Dick” Roll, Brooke Elsner and Peyton New. They will receive $110 for each day they substitute in the district.

Classified employees receiving a one-year contract were Hayley Salyers, Latchkey aide, $11.22 per hour; Aaron Beaver, custodian, $17.82 per hour; and Jennifer Whisman, custodian, $19.42 per hour.

Classified substitutes receiving a one-year contract were Ariel Huffman, substitute van driver, $13.33 per hour; Richard “Dick” Roll, substitute bus driver, $18.31 per hour; Howard Wooddell and Elaine Tingler, substitute cooks, $10.83 per hour.

Supplemental athletic one-year contracts were awarded to Alaina Sayre, cheer coach for junior varsity football and junior varsity basketball, $1,658; and Joe Spangler, head coach for girls golf, $6,093.

Academic coach supplemental contracts were given to Brett Bickel, Academia adviser, $5,223; Cody Carr, Academia assistant, $622; Ava Westfall, Academia assistant, $415; Lori Hanson, annual staff adviser, $2,611; Joni Dunham, annual staff adviser, $2,487; Chris Adams, band director, $9,575; Todd Bridges, band director assistant, $4,352; Sandy Shipe, choir director, $3,109; Joe Spangler, 12th grade class adviser, $2,197; Annette Lochard, 12th grade class adviser, $2,197; Sam Slover, 11th grade class adviser, $1,244; Alaina Sayre, 11th grade class adviser, $1,244; Kim Voisard, 10th grade class adviser, $1,244; Stacey Goffena, 9th grade class adviser, $1,098; Sara Olding, 9th grade class adviser, $1,098; Mike Keiser, Foreign Language Club, $1,098; Dexter Tobie, Foreign Language Club, $622; Sara Olding, Key Club adviser, $2,197; Sandy Shipe, musical director, $4,974; Brett Bickel, National Honor Society, $2,197; Andy Lewis, orchestra director, $1,036; Sam Slover, prom adviser, $933; Alaina Sayre, prom adviser, $933; Christian Taylor, Sidney High School Spirit adviser, $1,451; Alison Hermiller, student government, $2,043; Ben Gates, student government, $2,043; Missy Schneider, Sidney Middle School student council, $2,043; and Tracy Bunger, SMS yearbook adviser, $829.

T-School monitor contracts for SHS were given to Sara Olding, Kelly Thorne, Christian Taylor, Samantha Slover and Michael Roby at a rate of $30 per hour. T-School monitor contracts for SMS were given to Cory Cotterman, Lori Hedbrug, Nish Golden, Deena Golden, Ann Huffman and Hattie Rioch.

The board approved the transfer of balances of class funds for the classes of 2017, 20-19, 2021 and 2022 in the amount of $7,763.37 to the classes of 2020, $501; 2023, $1,815.46; 2024, $1,815.49; 2025, $1,815.49; and 2026, $1,815.49. The class of 2020 received funds as their ability to raise money for projects was halted due to COVID-19.

In other business, the board:

• Approved total appropriations for 2022-23 in the amount of $51,897,811.

• Heard the first reading of new/revised policies for the district.

• Accepted a $200 donation from Buckeye Ford to be used for the Parent University attendance prizes.

• Approved a resolution authorizing the superintendent to accept resignations between board meetings.

• Heard a report from board member Michele Lott about the Aug. 22 Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education meeting.

The board’s next meeting will be Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. at the board of education building.