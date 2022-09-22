Edison State adjunct faculty honored at banquet

PIQUA — Twenty-two employees were recognized for instructing a combined total of 4,125 semester hours, or approximately 1,375 classes, in their careers at Edison State Community College’s annual adjunct faculty recognition banquet on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

William Loudermilk, President of Academic Senate and Professor of English, served as the event’s Master of Ceremonies. Edison State President Dr. Doreen Larson provided a welcome and presented honorees with gifts.

“Edison State is unique in many ways, especially our success in enrollment and the methods in which we’re serving our students,” said Larson. “Our students are attaining success because of the skill and progressive measures of all our faculty.”

“We have professionals in law enforcement, legal areas, health care, and business who are coming to the classroom during the day, in the evening, or online, having practiced their profession that very day,” Larson added. “I bet there are many students who feel they have the bonus of a professional, someone who is practicing in the profession and knows what’s going on. They have someone they can talk to about what’s happening this day in this era.”

Larson concluded her address by thanking faculty for their efforts and for sharing their expertise with students.

Mark Cowley, who teaches psychology and sociology, was honored for the highest number of service hours. “Mark is clocking in at 675 hours, which equals 22.5 years of service,” Loudermilk said. “Let’s make him feel honored tonight.”

Adjunct faculty hours accrue by the number of credit hours in each class taught. Each class taught is typically worth three credit hours.

Edison State recognized the following employees for reaching significant milestones in their careers:

• 675 hours: Mark Cowley, Psychology/Sociology.

• 450 hours: Bob Robinson, Communication.

• 375 hours: Vivian Blevins, English.

• 300 hours: Christopher Calhoun, English; Michael Houser, Computer Information Systems; Lin Roberts, Computer Information Systems.

• 225 hours: Cara Kellersmith, Biology.

• 150 hours: Craig Gilbert, English; Pam Gilbert, American Sign Language; Fred Kingrey, Geology; Richard Monnin, Philosophy; Elizabeth Moore, Business/English.

• 75 hours: Christina Brownlee, Computer Information Systems/Marketing; Linda Carpenter, Marketing; Cynthia Frantz, Business; Timothy Householder, Art; Kyle Lehman, Biology; Pamela Ranly, Marketing; Michael Rowe, Manufacturing; Mark Rudasill, Allied Health; Brian Shuler, Math; Li Zhang, Math.