Homecoming court announced

MINSTER —The Minster High School Student Council is pleased to announce the 2022 Homecoming activities are set for Oct. 4-8.

Students selected to the Homecoming Court include Freshmen Annie Hemmelgarn and Matthew Puthoff, Sophomores Abriana Wuebker and James Niemeyer, Juniors Luisa Fischer and Reice Sloan, and Seniors Jaylyn Albers, Paige Bornhorst, Cameo Cedarleaf, Katie McClurg, Lexi Niemeyer, Morgan Sparks, Nathan Beair, Wyatt Kemper, Logan Kohne, Matthew Niekamp, Dillon Watercutter and Brady Wolf.

The homecoming spirit week activities include:

• Daily spirit themes.

• Pep rally Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m. in the high school gym.

• Crowning of the king and queen prior to the home football game vs. Delphos St. John’s on Oct. 7.

• Annual homecoming dance on Saturday, Oct. 8.