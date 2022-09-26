Posted on by

Homecoming court announced


Members of the Minster High School homecomin court are, back row, left to right, Matthew Puthoff, Reice Sloan, Logan Kohne, Nathan Beair, Wyatt Kemper, Dillon Watercutter, Brady Wolf, Matthew Niekamp and James Niemeyer; and front row, Annie Hemmelgarn, Luisa Fischer, Cameo Cedarleaf, Jaylyn Albers, Paige Bornhorst, Lexi Niemeyer, Morgan Sparks, Katie McClurg and Abriana Wuebker.

Members of the Minster High School homecomin court are, back row, left to right, Matthew Puthoff, Reice Sloan, Logan Kohne, Nathan Beair, Wyatt Kemper, Dillon Watercutter, Brady Wolf, Matthew Niekamp and James Niemeyer; and front row, Annie Hemmelgarn, Luisa Fischer, Cameo Cedarleaf, Jaylyn Albers, Paige Bornhorst, Lexi Niemeyer, Morgan Sparks, Katie McClurg and Abriana Wuebker.


Courtesy photo

MINSTER —The Minster High School Student Council is pleased to announce the 2022 Homecoming activities are set for Oct. 4-8.

Students selected to the Homecoming Court include Freshmen Annie Hemmelgarn and Matthew Puthoff, Sophomores Abriana Wuebker and James Niemeyer, Juniors Luisa Fischer and Reice Sloan, and Seniors Jaylyn Albers, Paige Bornhorst, Cameo Cedarleaf, Katie McClurg, Lexi Niemeyer, Morgan Sparks, Nathan Beair, Wyatt Kemper, Logan Kohne, Matthew Niekamp, Dillon Watercutter and Brady Wolf.

The homecoming spirit week activities include:

• Daily spirit themes.

• Pep rally Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m. in the high school gym.

• Crowning of the king and queen prior to the home football game vs. Delphos St. John’s on Oct. 7.

• Annual homecoming dance on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Members of the Minster High School homecomin court are, back row, left to right, Matthew Puthoff, Reice Sloan, Logan Kohne, Nathan Beair, Wyatt Kemper, Dillon Watercutter, Brady Wolf, Matthew Niekamp and James Niemeyer; and front row, Annie Hemmelgarn, Luisa Fischer, Cameo Cedarleaf, Jaylyn Albers, Paige Bornhorst, Lexi Niemeyer, Morgan Sparks, Katie McClurg and Abriana Wuebker.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_2022-MHS-Homecoming-Court.jpgMembers of the Minster High School homecomin court are, back row, left to right, Matthew Puthoff, Reice Sloan, Logan Kohne, Nathan Beair, Wyatt Kemper, Dillon Watercutter, Brady Wolf, Matthew Niekamp and James Niemeyer; and front row, Annie Hemmelgarn, Luisa Fischer, Cameo Cedarleaf, Jaylyn Albers, Paige Bornhorst, Lexi Niemeyer, Morgan Sparks, Katie McClurg and Abriana Wuebker. Courtesy photo