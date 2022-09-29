Posted on by

SHS announces homecoming court


Lainey Luginbill and Owen Karn

Lainey Luginbill and Owen Karn


Lexee Brewer and Myles Vordemark


Martez Harris and Caedance Hale


Aiden Booth and Josie Davis


Chloe Graber and Tycen Money


Shelbie Miller and Jy Foster-Wheeler


Sam Reynolds and Allie Stockton


SIDNEY – Sidney High School Student Government has announced the 2022 SHS homecoming court and crowning festivities.

The 2022 homecoming king candidates are Aiden Booth, son of Janice and Jeff Booth; Martez Harris, son of Tanisha Simes and Will Harris; Owen Karn, son of Tara Hodges and Eric Karn; Tycen Money, son of Blake Money and Shannon O’Leary; Sam Reynolds, son of Belinda Stockton-Reynolds and the late Samuel Reynolds Jr.; Myles Vordemark, son of Shauna and Jared Vordemark; and Jy Foster-Wheeler, son of Jane Wheeler and Thomas Foster-Wheeler.

The 2022 homecoming queen candidates are Lexee Brewer, daughter of Jodie and Brennan Brewer; Josie Davis, daughter of Dawn and Jeff Davis; Chloe Graber, daughter of J.B. and Ruby Powers; Caedance Hale, daughter of Stefanie and Johnathan Hale; Lainey Luginbill, daughter of Susan and Jared Luginbill; Shelbie Miller, daughter of Fran and Chad Miller; and Allie Stockton, daughter of Cara and Henry Stockton.

The crowning ceremony will take place at 6:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at Sidney Memorial Stadium ahead of the football game against West Carrollton. Kick-off will take place at 7 p.m.

Lainey Luginbill and Owen Karn
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_Lainey-Luginbill-Owen-Karn.jpgLainey Luginbill and Owen Karn

Lexee Brewer and Myles Vordemark
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_Lexee-Brewer-Myles-Vordemark.jpgLexee Brewer and Myles Vordemark

Martez Harris and Caedance Hale
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_Martez-Harris-Caedance-Hale.jpgMartez Harris and Caedance Hale

Aiden Booth and Josie Davis
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_Aiden-Booth-Josie-Davis.jpgAiden Booth and Josie Davis

Chloe Graber and Tycen Money
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_Chloe-Graber-Tycen-Money.jpgChloe Graber and Tycen Money

Shelbie Miller and Jy Foster-Wheeler
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_Shelbie-Miller-Jy-Foster-Wheeler.jpgShelbie Miller and Jy Foster-Wheeler

Sam Reynolds and Allie Stockton
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_Sam-Reynolds-Allie-Stockton.jpgSam Reynolds and Allie Stockton