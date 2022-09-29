SHS announces homecoming court

SIDNEY – Sidney High School Student Government has announced the 2022 SHS homecoming court and crowning festivities.

The 2022 homecoming king candidates are Aiden Booth, son of Janice and Jeff Booth; Martez Harris, son of Tanisha Simes and Will Harris; Owen Karn, son of Tara Hodges and Eric Karn; Tycen Money, son of Blake Money and Shannon O’Leary; Sam Reynolds, son of Belinda Stockton-Reynolds and the late Samuel Reynolds Jr.; Myles Vordemark, son of Shauna and Jared Vordemark; and Jy Foster-Wheeler, son of Jane Wheeler and Thomas Foster-Wheeler.

The 2022 homecoming queen candidates are Lexee Brewer, daughter of Jodie and Brennan Brewer; Josie Davis, daughter of Dawn and Jeff Davis; Chloe Graber, daughter of J.B. and Ruby Powers; Caedance Hale, daughter of Stefanie and Johnathan Hale; Lainey Luginbill, daughter of Susan and Jared Luginbill; Shelbie Miller, daughter of Fran and Chad Miller; and Allie Stockton, daughter of Cara and Henry Stockton.

The crowning ceremony will take place at 6:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at Sidney Memorial Stadium ahead of the football game against West Carrollton. Kick-off will take place at 7 p.m.