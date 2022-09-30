Anna homecoming activities begin Monday

ANNA — The Anna Homecoming festivities will kick off “We Can’t Stop the Beat” week on Oct. 4. The Student Council has chosen a theme to dress up for each day leading up to the homecoming game and the crowning of the 2022 king and queen. The high school grade levels will also decorate a hallway according to a theme song provided to each class.

The crowning will take place on Friday, Oct. 7, before the football game vs Marian Local. A dance will be held at the high school on Saturday, Oct. 8. Tickets are presale only and are $5 per ticket.

Colors for the homecoming will be neon. The song selected for this year is “Don’t Blink”by Kenny Chesney.

The queen candidates are Grace Bensman, daughter of Ryan Bensman and Emily Schroeder; Jayce Billing, daughter of Jess and Jessica Billing; Kendyll Boyd, daughter of Andy Boyd and Selena Boyd; Brianna Brewer, daughter of Ryan and Nykole Brewer; Taylor Poeppelman, daughter of Neal and Tracy Poeppelman; and Morgan Shepherd, daughter of Wes Turner and Nicole Brewer.

The king candidates are Evan Albers, son of Mike and Sarah Albers; Joey Bruns, son of Ron and Margie Bruns; Nolan Fox, son of Shawn and Claudia Fox; Hayden Huelskamp, son of Chad and Tonya Huelskamp; Chase Murray, son of Matt and Beth Murray; and Justin Richards, son of Keith and Sharon Richards.