4 selected for All-State Choirs

SIDNEY — Four Fairlawn singers were accepted into this year’s OMEA All-State Choirs. These students were selected by aural audition and rated on tone quality, intonation, breathing and other important vocal techniques.

Selected for the choir was fourth graders Ariella Dearth and Brooklyn Jenkinson and fifth graders Hailey Sparks and Adelaide Dearth.

They will perform at the OMEA State Conference in early February.

Their choir director at Fairlawn is Sonya Phillips.