Edison State’s MLT and PTA Programs accepting applications

PIQUA — Edison State Community College is currently accepting applications for its Medical Laboratory Technician (MLT) and Physical Therapist Assistant (PTA) associate degree programs.

The MLT program at Edison State trains students to obtain, process, test, and evaluate biological samples from patients, including blood and other body fluids. Test results and information gathered from laboratory tests aid physicians in making an accurate diagnosis and choosing appropriate treatments for patients.

Students in the MLT program will become familiar with the use and maintenance of equipment used in a clinical laboratory. Intensive coursework will be completed on campus, while hands-on practice will take place at participating clinical sites. The most recent MLT class at Edison State had a 100% pass rate on the national certification exam.

Edison State’s MLT program is accredited by the National Accrediting Agency for Clinical Laboratory Sciences (NAACLS). Completed MLT applications must be received by Nov. 30.

Edison State’s PTA program allows students to put their motivational, creative, problem-solving, and people skills to use helping others. Under the direction and supervision of a physical therapist, physical therapist assistants work as a team to provide rehabilitative therapies to various populations, including athletes, amputees, the disabled, and those recovering from an illness or injury. These therapies improve daily independence and quality of life by maximizing balance, strength, alignment, coordination, flexibility, and overall mobility.

The PTA program at Edison State is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education (CAPTE). Completed PTA applications must be received by Jan. 31, 2023.

To learn more about the programs and apply, visit www.edisonohio.edu/programs. For more information, call 937-778-8600 or email [email protected]