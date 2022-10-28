Anna students to perform ‘Night of One Acts’

ANNA — The Anna High School Drama Club is presenting the 55th annual Night of One Acts on Thursday, Nov. 3, and Saturday, Nov. 5. Three one-act comedies will be presented at 7 p.m. in Milliette Auditorium.

The first play is “You’re Driving Me Crazy!” and is directed by Carson Spangler. This play involves a nervous teacher who doesn’t seem to know the first thing about driving and a teenage girl who brings some unexpected guests to her first driving class.

Ava Bertke directs the second play, “13 Ways to Screw Up Your College Interview.” When two college recruiters at a prestigious university need to fill one last spot to keep their jobs, 13 eccentric, dimwitted and slightly-insane high school seniors are eager to come in for an interview.

The third play is “Attention Detention” and is directed by Bree Metzler. This play involves four honor roll students who have been summoned to detention. To avoid punishment, they each come up with a preposterous excuse for their tardiness.

Tickets are $7 and will be available at the door.

“You’re Driving Me Crazy!” is directed by Carson Spangler. Members of the cast are Tony, Brock Swiger; Mr. Pinkley, Ethan Wolters; Ms. Van De Groot, Courtney Dulaney; Brooke, Miranda Evans; Dad, Logan Buehler; Mom, Carly Rogers; Grandpa, Ethan Wolters; Little Susie, Zoey Swiger; Violet, Eva Davies; Mr. Sanchez, Grant Carity; Ashley, Leah Meyer; Ben Blake, Bixler; Mr. Granville, Maddox Deeran; Kendra, Julia Poppe; and Extra, Brayden Romanowski.

“13 Ways to Screw Up Your College Interview” is directed by Ava Bertke. Members of the cast are Interviewer 1, Marlie Barhorst; Interviewer 2, Ryan Noll; Harold, John Young; Kimberly, Julia Poppe; Producer, Kally Cruset; Maria, Jaylin Plessinger, Brett, Luke Dodds; Lily, Audrey Krites; Melvin, Joey Bruns; Kelly, Aubrie Coyer; Jeff, Joey Bruns; Eve, Audrey Krites; Elizabeth, Emily Sharp; Ben, Luke Dodds; Jason, Josh Boyd; Emily, Liberty Davies; and Camera Man, Maddox Deeren.

“Attention Detention” is directed by Bree Metzler. Members of the cast are Principal, Colby Jeffries; Adam, Sam Baldonado; Janice, Mara Cathcart; Marissa, Drea Scheele; Trevor, Maddox Deeran; Doctor, Ethan Maurer; Rita, Lily Holobaugh; Luke, Adan Baldonado; Mr. Hook, Cole Dulaney; Miss Travis, Stacey Burke; Jack, Hayden Huelskamp; Kat, Mae Beckman; Mitch, Chase Murray; Bernice, Mae Beckman; Stella, Stacey Burke; Murray, Chase Murray; Brandon, Zane Michael; Moderator, Morgan Mumaw; Zellnoid, Adan Baldonado; Yiggle, Ambrose Anderson; and Snookie, Cole Dulaney.