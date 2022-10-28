Women in STEMM Expo held at Edison

PIQUA – Edison State Community College will be hosting the 15th annual Women in STEMM Expo from 9 a.m. to 1:40 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4.

The expo is open to junior high and high school students in the Miami Valley. There will be about 400 young women in attendance. According to a press release, “the event is designed to help increase awareness and boost interest within science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and medicine (STEMM) career fields among young women.”

The event has breakout sessions throughout the day including an escape room utilizing technology, chemistry tests, building a weather safe house, and many other breakout sessions.