Minster Local Schools plans Veterans Day program

MINSTER — Minster Schools will hold its annual Veterans Day program on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in the elementary school. Coffee and doughnuts will be served to all veterans, spouses, and legion auxiliary members starting at 9 a.m. in the commons area. The program will begin promptly at 9:30 a.m. in the gymnasium. The program is open to the press and general public.

This year’s program will feature a guest speaker and performances by selected student speakers, a local scout color guard, the high school band, and elementary music students.