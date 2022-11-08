Botkins students ready for ‘Newsies’ performances

BOTKINS — The Botkins High School Drama Department will present Disney’s “Newsies” on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11, and 12 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 13, at 2 p.m. The musical will be held in the junior high gym and all tickets are $8, available at the door or by stopping at the school.

Approximately 60 students, in grades 4-12, will be participating in the production which is based on actual events of the 1899 Newsboy Strike in New York City. Originally a 1992 Disney movie, the story has been transposed into a poignant stage show that will leave you wanting to come back again.

In addition to the show, a dinner is being offered Friday night only. From 4:30-6:30 p.m., in the cafeteria, the Botkins Baseball Boosters will provide barbecue pork, homemade mac-n-cheese, baked beans, coleslaw/potato salad, pie, cake, cookies, and drinks for just $6 presale (tickets available in the school office or from any baseball player), or $8 at the door.

For questions, contact Paula Owen at [email protected], or call Botkins School at 937-693-4241.