Posted on by

Botkins students ready for ‘Newsies’ performances


The cast of “Newsies” runs through a rehearsal at Botkins High School. The Botkins students will be performing the musical on Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the junior high gymnasium.

The cast of “Newsies” runs through a rehearsal at Botkins High School. The Botkins students will be performing the musical on Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the junior high gymnasium.


Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

BOTKINS — The Botkins High School Drama Department will present Disney’s “Newsies” on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11, and 12 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 13, at 2 p.m. The musical will be held in the junior high gym and all tickets are $8, available at the door or by stopping at the school.

Approximately 60 students, in grades 4-12, will be participating in the production which is based on actual events of the 1899 Newsboy Strike in New York City. Originally a 1992 Disney movie, the story has been transposed into a poignant stage show that will leave you wanting to come back again.

In addition to the show, a dinner is being offered Friday night only. From 4:30-6:30 p.m., in the cafeteria, the Botkins Baseball Boosters will provide barbecue pork, homemade mac-n-cheese, baked beans, coleslaw/potato salad, pie, cake, cookies, and drinks for just $6 presale (tickets available in the school office or from any baseball player), or $8 at the door.

For questions, contact Paula Owen at [email protected], or call Botkins School at 937-693-4241.

The cast of “Newsies” runs through a rehearsal at Botkins High School. The Botkins students will be performing the musical on Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the junior high gymnasium.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/11/web1_newsies.jpgThe cast of “Newsies” runs through a rehearsal at Botkins High School. The Botkins students will be performing the musical on Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the junior high gymnasium. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/11/web1_newsies1.jpgJason Alig | Sidney Daily News