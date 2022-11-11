Hall of Honor inductees

David “Kris” Haines, Maggi Williams and Amy Zorn were recently inducted into the Sidney City Schools Hall of Honor.
Sidney City School’s Hall of Honor inductee Maggi Williams interacts with students in Sara Olding’s 12th grade English class.
Sidney City School’s Hall of Honor inductee Amy Zorn interacts with students in Sara Olding’s 12th grade English class.
David “Kris” Haines, Maggi Williams and Amy Zorn were recently inducted into the Sidney City Schools Hall of Honor.
Sidney City School’s Hall of Honor inductee Maggi Williams interacts with students in Sara Olding’s 12th grade English class.
Sidney City School’s Hall of Honor inductee Amy Zorn interacts with students in Sara Olding’s 12th grade English class.