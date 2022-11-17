Edison State students invited to apply for All-USA Academic Team

MIAMI COUNTY — Edison State Community College students are invited to apply for the Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) All-USA Academic Team. Twenty team members will be chosen nationwide, with each team member receiving a $5,000 scholarship.

Full-time and part-time students pursuing an associate degree or certificate program are eligible to be considered. Other eligibility requirements include students being enrolled in a minimum of six credit hours through December 2022, holding a minimum of a 3.5 GPA on all college-level coursework completed in the past five years, and having completed or transferred a minimum of 36 credit hours into an associate degree or certificate program by Dec. 31.

All‐USA Academic Team nominees may also be considered for the Coca‐Cola Academic Team, New Century Pathway Scholarship programs, and All‐State Academic Teams where applicable.

The All-USA Academic Team is open to all students. Students must apply by Dec. 1, 2022, at 5 p.m. CT. The application process requires college nomination. Edison State students interested in applying should email Beka Lindeman at [email protected] or Karen Baker at [email protected]. To learn more about the All-USA Academic Team, visit www.ptk.org/all-usa.