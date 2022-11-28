Nelson joins Holiday Evening celebration

PIQUA — The Edison Foundation’s 25th Annual Holiday Evening will take place at Edison State Community College’s Piqua Campus on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The multi-stage event will include performances from three artists covering a variety of styles. Attendees are invited to dress in their holiday best and enjoy the music of Zach Nelson, Generations Big Band, and The Mad River Brass.

Artist Noah Back was previously slated to perform during this year’s event. Due to an unfortunate incident, he is unable to perform. Nelson will be taking the stage in Back’s place.

Nelson is a singer-songwriter from Tipp City whose love for music began as soon as he could reach the keys on the family piano. With an alt-pop sound, he’s been in the top 100 on NBC’s The Voice and The X Factor on Fox. He recently started his solo project — znels — and will be releasing new music in 2023.

Generations Big Band was formed in 2011 and is comprised of 17 instrumentalists and two vocalists from all areas of the Miami Valley. The group performs a variety of musical styles and dance music in addition to the traditional American big band sound.

The Mad River Brass ensemble performs a rich variety of traditional, classical, and popular music from all eras. They delight in playing music that’s tailored for the occasion—making every event memorable. The ensemble is comprised of Lawrence Wiley, Chris Braun, Mary Emery, Norlan Bewley and Tim Olt.

Doors will open at 6 p.m., and entertainment will begin at 6:30 p.m. simultaneously on three distinct stages. Concert seating, round tables, and bistro tables will be available at each stage. Guests can enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres and liquid refreshments while walking from stage to stage and taking in the festive atmosphere.

Proceeds from this year’s event will help The Edison Foundation assist Edison State in meeting its education and community service goals by providing resources to advance student success. The Edison Foundation accomplishes this through scholarships, student emergency assistance, employee mini-grants, and capital improvement.

A limited number of tickets are available and typically sell out quickly. For more information, email Julie Slattery at [email protected] or call 937-778-7805. Tickets may be purchased by visiting www.edisonohio.edu/he.