National Cookie Day observed

Riverside staff and students celebrated National Cookie Day on Dec. 5 all thanks to the generosity of the Quincy United Methodist Church. A total of 115 dozen home baked cookies were made by 16 volunteers. The cookies were brought to the school and delivered to all students and staff members.

Riverside staff and students celebrated National Cookie Day on Dec. 5 all thanks to the generosity of the Quincy United Methodist Church. A total of 115 dozen home baked cookies were made by 16 volunteers. The cookies were brought to the school and delivered to all students and staff members. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/12/web1_Cookies.jpg Riverside staff and students celebrated National Cookie Day on Dec. 5 all thanks to the generosity of the Quincy United Methodist Church. A total of 115 dozen home baked cookies were made by 16 volunteers. The cookies were brought to the school and delivered to all students and staff members. Courtesy photo