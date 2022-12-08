Riverside hosts Christmas concert

DEGRAFF — The Riverside Music Department held their Holiday Concert under the direction of Miss Kasandera Knief on Dec. 7.

The concert featured instrumental and vocal ensembles from students in grades 6-12 and the high school show choir. All participants performed three music numbers including but not limited to, “Up On The Housetop,” “The Polar Express,” “White Christmas” and “Grown-Up Christmas List.” Students with solos included, Cheyenne Oakley, Jenna Carnes, Sydney Carnes and Jason Friend.

Frosty made a guest appearance as the Junior High Choir sang “Frosty The Snowman.” The evening concluded with the Junior High and High School Choir members lining the Auditeria to sing “Carol of the Bells.”

The staff and administration thanks the parents and community for their support of the students and of the music program at Riverside.

The Music Department will host their next performance, The Spring Musicale, on Thursday, March 9, at 7 p.m. in the Riverside Auditeria.