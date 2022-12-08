Russia homecoming set for Jan. 13-14

RUSSIA — Russia High School will hold its annual homecoming the weekend of Jan. 13-14. The king and queen will be crowned at 6 p.m. on Jan. 13 in the Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium. The dance is planned for Jan. 14 from 8-11:30 p.m. at St. Remy Hall.

The theme song is “Enchanted” by Taylor Swift. The activities are coordinated by the Class of 2023.

The kindergarten attendants (crown bearers) are Louise Borchers, daughter of Shane and Angel Borchers, and Josiah Doseck, son of Bart and Nicole Doseck. The freshman attendants are Camille Saunders, daughter of Rob and Cindy Saunders, and Charles Stueve, son of Mike and Sara Stueve.

The sophomore attendants are Shay Hammonds, daughter of Roger and Tonya Hammonds, and Caleb Unverferth, son of Jeremy and Andi Unverferth. Thejunior attendants are Laci Phlipot, daughter of Rob and Donna Phlipot, and Jude Counts, son of Rodney and Laura Counts.

The queen candidates are Kelby Doseck, daughter of Bart and Nicole Doseck; Alexis Monnin, daughter of Alex Monnin and Kathy Tompkins; and Audrey Stickel, daughter of Philip and Renee Stickel.

The king candidates are Matthew Caldwell, son of Brian and Robin Caldwell; Ross Fiessinger, son of Craig and Stacey Fiessinger; and Zane Shappie, son of Mark and Melissa Shappie.

The senior “emcees” are Makena Hoying, son of Dan and Chelsea Hoying, and Simone Puthoff, daughter of Al and Mary Jo Puthoff.