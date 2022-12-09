DEGRAFF — Students at Riverside Local School District recently competed in their spelling bees.

The Riverside Elementary Spelling Bee was held Dec. 6. Twelve elementary students, in grades 3-6, competed in this year’s spelling bee. It went a total of 16 rounds, with the winning word being adorable. The winner was sixth-grader Emma Blair and the runner-up was fifth-grader Shailyn Giles.

The Riverside Junior High Spelling Bee was held on Wednesday, Dec. 7. There were 11 participants in the bee. After 24 rounds of spelling, Clara McGill was named champion after successfully spelling the word traditional. Chance Magoto was the runner-up.