Houston homecoming planned for Dec.16-17

HOUSTON — The Houston High School Student Council will host the annual homecoming the weekend of Dec. 16-17.

On Friday, Dec. 16, the 2022 homecoming show will take place in the high school gym at 6 p.m. before the junior varsity and varsity basketball boys take on Botkins.

The court will preside over the homecoming dance on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 8-11 p.m. This year’s homecoming theme is “Red Carpet Rendezvous” and the DJ is T&A Entertainment.

Tickets for the dance are on sale until Dec. 16. Tickets are $7 each and can be purchased in the office from Stephanie Merickel. Students must purchase tickets at school no later than Friday, Dec. 16, at lunch, as there will be no tickets sold at the door. Students wishing to bring a date from another school must complete a guest form which is available in the office. Guest forms are due by Tuesday, Dec. 13.

The crown bearers are Connor Kiehl, son of Matt and Tasha Kiehl, of Piqua, and Gretchen Homan, daughter of Lee and Andrea Homan, of Houston.

Freshmen attendants are Luke Crim, son of Brian and Jen Crim, of Houston, and Keaton Turner, daughter of Wes and Carrie Turner of Houston.

Sophomore attendants are Dustin Strunk, son of Dustin and Tashaunya Strunk, of Houston, and Sophia Waesch, daughter of Dave and Mindy Waesch, of Sidney. Junior attendants are Ethan Dienhart, son of Nathan Dienhart, of Sidney, and Sharon Jacobs, of DeGraff, and Ella Crim, daughter of Brian and Jen Crim, of Houston

Senior king candidates are Luke Beaver, son of Matt and Becky Beaver, of Houston; Alex Kellersmith, son of Chad and Cara Kellersmith, of Piqua; and Bryce Sauvie, son of Rachel Sauvie, of Houston, and Dan Sauvie.

Senior queen candidates are Malina Chappie, daughter of Dan and Deanna Chappie, of Houston; Addy Frohne, daughter of John and Nancy Frohne, of Sidney; and Morgan Jackson, daughter of Robert and Amy Jackson, of Houston.