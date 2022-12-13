Students collect tornado relief donations for Kentucky

PIQUA — The SkillsUSA Chapter members at Upper Valley Career Center were busy this school year raising funds for the Kentucky tornado victims. Their donation was delivered to the Knott Area Tech Center School in Hindman, Kentucky, on Dec. 5.

The students raised more than $14,000 worth of relief to to the flood-damaged area, which is the birthplace of Carl Perkins, who is a career tech education and volunteerism advocate.

The elementary school in Knott County lost all its books, so the students held a book drive. They collected more than 2,300 books which were delivered to the school.

The vocational center lost everything in the floods. the Skills USA students were able to use a Lowes grand to purchase $13,148.83 worth of hand and power tools to help them replace what was lost. SkillsUSA also received a $500 Harbor Freight Tools grant to aid in the relief efforts.

In 2021, SkillsUSA got assistance from the UVCC FFA, FCCLA and Educators Rising groups to aid those affeced by the December 2021 tornado in Kentucky. They collected more than 2,000 everyday essential items, $250 in cash donations and several hundred notes of encouragement.