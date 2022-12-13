8th grader wins third spelling bee title

FORT LORAMIE — After 11 rounds of spelling, the word “geopolitics” resulted in the Fort Loramie Spelling Bee champion being named. Avery Bergman was, once again, crowned Fort Loramie’s top speller. Avery, daughter of Keith and Amy Bergman, is in the eighth grade and is no stranger to the competition. Avery has participated in the spelling bee four years in a row, and this is her third time being declared the winner and advancing to the regional spelling bee.

The annual competition for students in grades 4 through 8 took place on Friday, Dec. 9, at Fort Loramie Elementary School.

The runner-up was Ella Rethman, a seventh grader, daughter of Greg and Katie Rethman. The top elementary speller was Ansley Poeppelman, a sixth grader, daughter of Tony and Erin Poeppelman. Per the rules of the school spelling bee, the top junior high and the top elementary speller from the competition get to advance to the regional spelling bee held in Lima. Therefore, Avery and Ansley will both be representing Fort Loramie in the upcoming bee.

Overall, 25 students participated while Frank Turner was the pronouncer and Laurie Nosek and Lisa Schmiesing were the judges.