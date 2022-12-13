Santa visits Riverside students

DEGRAFF — Santa Claus came to town on Saturday, Dec. 10, and visited the families at Riverside Elementary for a Breakfast with Santa Fundraiser hosted by the Riverside Parent Teacher Organization. Families enjoyed a pancake and sausage breakfast, coloring, and photo opportunities at the event.

Kenna and Jackson Boutwell have their photo taken with Santa during his visit to Riverside Elementary School.

Alyssa Ehresmann, Aspen King, and Jennifer Doseck, along with front row, Santa Claus and Ellie Johnson, are all smiles for the camera.