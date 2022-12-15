New scholarships to be offered to FL High School seniors

FORT LORAMIE — The Fort Loramie Education Foundation has an active committee of volunteers who oversee the creation of new scholarships and funds benefiting Fort Loramie students.

The M. Keith Motter Scholarship has been established and will be provided beginning with the graduating class of 2023. The scholarship will be awarded to a Fort Loramie High School graduating senior. Applicants must have been a member of the Fort Loramie UVCC FFA Chapter for three years. This scholarship focuses on FFA involvement and leadership activities. This applicant shall be pursuing an Associates or Bachelor’s Degree (agriculture preferred but not required, full-time student enrollment)

The Veronica Perin Presas Scholarship has also been established and will be provided beginning with the graduating class of 2023. The scholarship will be awarded to a Fort Loramie High School graduating senior. Applicants must be enrolled in an accredited college or university in the coming academic school year. This applicant must intend to major in nursing; however, if there are no eligible applicants majoring in nursing, other medical majors shall be considered.

For information on the Fort Loramie Education Foundation, view the web site at www.loramie.k12.oh.us/FortLoramieEducationFoundation.aspx.