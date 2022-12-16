Donation to help pay for lunches

BOTKINS — A donation from an anonymous donor will help the students at Botkins Local School District.

The Botkins Board of Education, during its Dec. 14 meeting, approved the $1,000 donation, which will be used for negative lunch account balances.

Donations were also accepted from another anonymous donor in the amount of $646.15 to be used for the athletic fund for rally towels and $437 from Meyer’s Tavern to be used for the boys basketball fund.

The board approved the treasurer’s report by fund, general fund activity, the Investment Report, and the 5-year review of General Fund Activity as presented

The reorganizational meeting and the regular board meeting will be held Jan. 11, 2023, at 6:45 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively.