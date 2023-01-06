Fairlawn homecoming is ‘Midnight Masquerade’

SIDNEY — Fairlawn High School will hold its annual homecoming the weekend of Jan. 20-21. The king and queen will be crowned at 6 p.m. on Jan. 20 in the high school gymnasium. The dance is planned for January 21st from 8-11 p.m. in the school cafeteria.

The theme for this year’s homecoming is “Midnight Masquerade.” The activities are coordinated by the high school student council.

The kindergarten attendants are Hadley Pauley, daughter of Ryan and Sonja Pauley, Blakely Yingst, daughter of Ryan and Whitney Yingst, Jack Brautigam, son of Devin and Danielle Brautigam, and Kayson Epperson, son of Mike and Rita Epperson.

The freshman attendants are Grace Huelskamp, daughter of Scott and Jacqueline Huelskamp and Grady Allen, son of Luke and Kristin Allen. The sophomore attendants are Avah Riedlinger, daughter of Robin Cox and Kylin Withrow, son of Larry and Jeana Withrow. The junior attendants are Julianna Clayton, daughter of Yolanda Clayton and Jaret Scherer, son of Derek and Danielle Scherer.

The senior queen candidates are Jenna Batton, daughter of John and Kristen Batton, Meredith Hageman, daughter of Jason and Gretchen Hageman, Emily Lessing, daughter of Kirk and Amy Dicke, and Darcy Maxson, daughter of Mike and Liz Maxson.

The senior king candidates are Levi Barthauer, son of Jeremy and Lynda Barthauer, Logan Heath, son of Christi Heath and Rob Heath, Jackson Huelskamp, son of Jack and Jenny Huelskamp, and James “Ethan” Jones, son of Eric and Amy Jones.

The mistress and masters of ceremony are Samantha Quinlisk, daughter of John and Laura Quinlisk and Zayne Maddy, son of Mitch and Mandy Maddy.