Soup, sandwich social planned

VERSAILLES — The Versailles FFA & FFA Alumni 26th annual Soup & Sandwich Social is set for Feb. 4, 2023. The Soup and Sandwich Social will be in conjunction with Versailles home basketball games for the varsity boys game against Anna, and junior varsity and varsity girls against Covington.

The event will be held in the Versailles Schools Cafetorium at 280 Marker Road, Versailles. Serving will begin at noon and run until 8 p.m. All the proceeds benefit the Versailles FFA and Versailles FFA Alumni Activities and Scholarships.

The menu for Soup and Sandwich Social will consist of homemade Amish noodle soup, chili soup, barbecue pork sandwich, sloppy Joe sandwich, Coney dog sandwich, hot dog sandwich, hot beef sandwiches, nacho and cheese, pies, cakes, cookies, brownies, salad, and drinks. Carry-outs are available.