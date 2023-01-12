Cedarville University dean’s honor list

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University has released its dean’s honor list for fall 2022. Students receive this achievement for obtaining a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Local students named to the dean’s honor list were Abigail Pleiman, of Anna, Katelynn Garber, of Sidney, Quinci Voisard, of Minster, and Kara Spitzer, of Versailles.

Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 4,715 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study.