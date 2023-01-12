Rhodes State College reschedules forum

LIMA – The Rhodes State College Advanced Manufacturing Forum, originally scheduled for Jan. 12, has been rescheduled for Monday, Jan. 30, at 3 p.m., or Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 8:30 a.m.

The identical Forums will feature the proposed vision and direction of Advanced Manufacturing at Rhodes State. Participants will help guide decisions as the College enhances and grows its programs to meet area manufacturers’ needs.

To register for one of the Rhodes State College Advanced Manufacturing Forums, call 419-995-8044 or visit www.RhodesState.edu/Forum.