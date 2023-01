SIDNEY — The Shelby County OSU Alumni Club is offering scholarships to any high school senior hoping to attend The Ohio State University in the fall.

Applicants must be a Shelby County resident or attend a school in Shelby County. The club offers several scholarships ranging from $1,500 – $2,500. The $2,500 scholarship is renewable for four years.

To apply go to ScholarshipUniverse, https://sfa.osu.edu/incomingfreshmen/about-aid/ScholarshipU or ask your high school counselor.