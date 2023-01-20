Riverside sweeps stage at Region 16 BPA competition

DEGRAFF — Riverside High School Business Professionals of America members continued their tradition of unprecedented success at the regional level that includes 20 different career tech programs at 11 different schools, including Benjamin Logan High School, Graham High School, Indian Lake High School, Kenton High School, Marysville Stem Early College High School, Mechanicsburg, Tri Star Career Compact, Upper Scioto Valley High School, Vantage Career Center and Ohio Hi Point Career Center Riverside programs in this part of Ohio.

Riverside BPA students made 129 trips to the stage to collect their hardware for placing in the top 10 of contests during a recent awards ceremony. The diverse career tech student organization at Riverside boasts 117 members who took more than 400 contests. Thirty-nine Riverside students will be competing in state competition later in March. These students have continued to put their best foot forward to create an atmosphere of success for the Riverside program. In addition to team and individual contests, 21 student members received their Diplomat torch award. This is an award earned by students exemplifying high levels of leadership, service, cooperation, friendship, knowledge, and patriotism in their schools and communities.

Riverside advisers Lindsay Wyan and Courtney Deady have applauded all their students’ efforts. Students who have earned the right to compete at state include Fundamental Accounting (100) – Julia Fleming; Banking & Finance (145) – Sam King, Andrew Knight; Financial Analyst Team – Faith Brownlee, Jailyn Leeper; Economic Research Team (160) – Briana Bradley, Simon Godwin, Rachel Knight; Personal Financial Management (165) – Kelsey Burt, Hayden Sanford; Intermediate Word Processing (205) – Brook Hunkler, Nataleigh Lewellen, Ayden Phelps; Integrated Office Applications (215) – Dallas Hoffer; Basic Office Systems & Procedures (220) – Zack Hall, Kristina Plank, Savanna Salo; Advanced Office Systems & Procedures (225) – Hayden Gammell; Legal Office Procedures (245) – Siera Barhorst; Administrative Support Research Project (260) – Ashley Roach; Business Law & Ethics (265) – Gage Stevenson; Fundamental Desktop Publishing (400) – Ayva Stewart; Graphic Design Promotion (410) – Sam Knight; Entrepreneurship (505) – Alaina Snow; Small Business Management Team (510) – Ava Klingler, Carter Kreglow, Rielee Richmond, Sienna Stewart; Human Resource Management (535) – Daisy Armbruster; Parliamentary Procedure Team – Jorden Dunham, Jayden Hoffer, Jaidyn Jackson, Brice Kauffman, Tyler Knight, Gavin Orsborne, Kaleb Schindewolf; Presentation Management Individual (555) – Jade Copas; Health Administration Procedures (610) – Skylar Barhorst; and Health Administration Leadership/Special Topics – Hailey Noggler.

The Business Professionals of America is a Career Tech Student Organization that includes 45,000 BPA members in USA & Puerto Rico, 9,800 in Ohio, 900 in region, and 117 Riverside members.