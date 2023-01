Fairlawn High School students elected Jenna Batton, 18, daughter of John and Kirsten Batton, of Sidney, and Logan Heath, 17, son of Logan Heath and Christi Heath, of Sidney, as the 2023 homecoming queen and king.

Fairlawn High School students elected Jenna Batton, 18, daughter of John and Kirsten Batton, of Sidney, and Logan Heath, 17, son of Logan Heath and Christi Heath, of Sidney, as the 2023 homecoming queen and king. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2023/01/web1_FAIRLAWN-HOMECOMING.jpg Fairlawn High School students elected Jenna Batton, 18, daughter of John and Kirsten Batton, of Sidney, and Logan Heath, 17, son of Logan Heath and Christi Heath, of Sidney, as the 2023 homecoming queen and king. Courtesy photo