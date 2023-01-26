SHS holds 93rd National Honor Society induction

SIDNEY – Sidney High School ushered in 25 new junior members and five new senior members to the National Honor Society during the 93rd annual induction ceremony on Jan. 23.

To qualify for the National Honor Society, students must have a 3.5 grade point average or better, provide service and leadership in both the school and community, and be honest, responsible, fair, courteous, tolerant, and cooperative.

Featured speaker Greg Snyder, SHS principal, spoke to the new inductees and their families about leadership and the importance of service, especially, in being a quality leader.

The current NHS officers led the ceremony, speaking about the principles of the society. President Thomas Sibert spoke of scholarship and a commitment to lifelong learning. Vice President Allie Stockton talked about service and a willingness to work with others to serve those in need. Secretary Lily Wiford spoke of leadership and how through leadership we strive to train and guide others while yielding one’s own interests in the interest of others. Treasurer Lexee Brewer spoke about how the force of character drives on through life, striving daily to make the right choice.

Seniors inducted include Natalee Clack, Faith Lord, Gwenyth Shetterly, Lexis Wilson and Joshua Wise.

Juniors inducted include Anika Arcikauskas, Hayden Ball, Olivia Barga, Braxton Brewer, Rocelyn Cathcart, Lauren Conley, Cloe Crothers, Emily Fleming, Landon Finke, Haley Fogt, Kendall Franklin, Brady Hagan, Kaelin Hickman, Cecilia Klinger, Brooklyn Koester, Samuel New, Jarrett Payne, Hailey Richardson, Roslyn Rotan, Kyla Rush, Logan Shaw, Nathan Siegel, Kyleigh Spade, Sophia Thompson and Olivia Voress.

They join 34 active senior class members in the Kentinish-Rash-Shalom (Knowledge Breeds Peace) chapter.

The SHS NHS Faculty Council includes Chris Adams, Mitch Hoying, Mandy Gutman, Mike Keiser and Sara Olding. Brett Bickel is the NHS adviser.