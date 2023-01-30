Bluffton University dean’s list

BLUFFTON — Bluffton University has released its dean’s list for the 2022 fall semester.

All undergraduate degree-seeking students with at least a half-time load of graded courses whose GPA for the period is no lower than 3.6 are named to the dean’s list. Students on the dean’s list whose cumulative GPA, as based on at least 20 semester hours, is no lower than 3.75 will receive distinction for continued high achievement.

Local students named to the dean’s list includes: Darius Boeke, Sidney, Cheyanne Bolden, Sidney, Riley Hammonds, Russia, Vince Hulse, New Bremen, Clay Quellhorst, New Bremen, Nathan Rindler, New Bremen, Dalton Spradlin, Botkins, Jenna Woods, DeGraff, Gabrielle Woolley, Jackson Center,and Grace Woolley, Jackson Center.

Local students receiving high achievement on the dean’s list includes: Andrea Burden, Quincy, Garrett Heitkamp, Jackson Center, Mike Ketner, Minster, Nick Schnippel, Sidney, Kallie Smith, DeGraff, Michael Stammen, Versailles, Josh Webster, Sidney, and Brooke Wilson, Sidney.