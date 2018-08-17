Speedway plans grand opening

SIDNEY — The grand opening of Sidney’s remodeled Speedway, located at 1529 Michigan St., will be held on Sept. 8 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. There will be prize drawings and activities for customers.

Opened on Aug. 9, the newly rebuilt 4,600-square-foot location has eight auto dispensers, including diesel, and two fueling positions for E-85.

This store includes Speedway’s latest evolution in food – a Speedy Café. Speedy Café is a fast, casual restaurant where customers place their orders on a self-serve ordering kiosk.

The food is freshly prepared and will feature paninis, subs, specialty dogs, customizable pizzas, hand-crafted beverages (lattes, mochas, smoothies and frappes), breakfast sandwiches and sides.

This store also features Speedy Rewards®, Speedway’s industry-leading loyalty program. Speedy Rewards provides customers with an opportunity to earn free merchandise and beverages, as well as the ability to accrue points on purchases that can be redeemed for merchandise and gift cards. Any customer can participate in Speedy Rewards and it is completely free.

Speedway LLC (Speedway), headquartered in Enon, is the nation’s second largest company-owned and -operated convenience store chain with approximately 2,740 stores located in 22 states.

For further information about Speedway, visit the company’s website at http://www.speedway.com.