SCARF to host Walk to END Parvo

SIDNEY — Registration is currently open for SCARF’s sixth Annual Walk to END Parvo. The registration fee is $20.

The walk will take place Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, at Vandemark Farm, located at 2401 S. Vandemark Road, Sidney. Registration on the day of the event begins at 9 a.m., followed by the walk from 10 to 11 a.m.

Raffles with door prizes will take place at 11 a.m. You must be present to win. The walk itself is a non-competitive, leisurely walk.

No retractable leashes will be permitted the day of the event. Also, dog owners should bring their pet’s current shot records with them to the event.

A hospitality tent will be set up at the event with free items available, while supplies last, including water, apples, bananas and granola bars.

There will also be special dog treats and a watering station for the dogs.

For those who are unable to attend this year’s walk, but still wish to help END Parvo may purchase a Parvo and Distemper Immunization for $10 each on the SCARF website.

The primary goal for this walk is to raise the funds needed to purchase the Parvo and Distemper Immunizations needed for the more than 400 dogs that will come through the Shelby County Animal Shelter over the next year.

The secondary goal is to raise awareness of this deadly but easily preventable disease. One annual trip to the vet and one shot is all it takes to keep a dog from contracting Parvo.

Annual funds from the Walk to END Parvo throughout the years include $879.74 in 2017; $1,738.09 in 2016; $2,010.67 in 2015; $1,364.20 in 2014; and $1,573.92 in 2013.

For more information, to register online, or to learn about becoming a sponsor, visit http://helpshelbycountyanimals.com/walk-to-end-parvo.php.

An adoption event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 25, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at Lochard Hardware Do It Center, located at 903 Wapakoneta Ave., in Sidney.

SCARF will also make an appearance at TAM FM’s Free To Be A Kid Day in downtown Sidney’s court square on Saturday, Aug. 25.