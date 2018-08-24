Community Foundation to hold estate planning seminar

SIDNEY — A program regarding issues of estate planning, like the “whom,” “what,” and “when,” is being offered locally to help individuals plan their estates.

The event will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 18, at 6:30 p.m., in the Amos Memorial Public Library Community Room, 230 E. North St., in Sidney.

The program is free and is presented by attorneys Rich Wallace and Kristina Morris, of Elsass, Wallace, Evans & Co., L.P.A, along with CPAs Sarah Stammen and David Fortney, of McCrate, Delaet, & Co.

Wallace and Morris will discuss basic estate planning tools while Stammen and Fortney review the tax implications of preparing an estate. Their joint presentation will provide an overall picture of what to consider in the estate planning process, helping to eliminate uncertainties and maximize the value of the estate by reducing taxes and other expenses.

The event is part of a series of estate planning workshops provided by the Community Foundation of Shelby County, Ohio Living Dorothy Love, Lehman High School Foundation, Sidney-Shelby County YMCA Foundation, and Wilson Health Foundation.

To reserve a seat, contact the Community Foundation by Sept. 12 at mspicer@commfoun.com or 937-497-7800. Doors open at 6:00 p.m., and a light meal will be provided.