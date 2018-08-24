Sidney Theatre provides youth volunteer opportunity

SIDNEY — The Raise the Roof for the Arts group has created a new program to encourage the community’s youth to be engaged with the Historic Sidney Theatre and volunteer in their community.

One Saturday per month, youth will gather at the Historic Sidney Theatre from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. to volunteer. Jobs range from programming preparation to cleaning to small renovations and much more.

Donuts will be provided and hours spent engaging with this program can go toward needed volunteer hours for National Honor Society or other volunteer clubs.

The Youth Volunteer Program will take place on the following dates:

• September 15

• October 20

• November 17

• December 15

Those interested in participating in the Youth Volunteer Program may contact Raise the Roof for the Arts via social media, by email at office@sidneytheatre.com, or by calling or texting 937-710-5195.