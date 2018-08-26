Sargeant Scholarships awarded to Fairlawn students

SIDNEY — The Robert and Thelma Sargeant Scholarship Fund of the Community Foundation of Shelby County announced the recipients of scholarship awards for Fairlawn High School graduates and district residents.

Three 2018 graduates were awarded scholarships including Stephen Blanford, Drew Brautigam, and Tyler Kelch.

Past graduates and district residents receiving scholarships include Madison Allison, Katie Bensman, Luke Brautigam, Emilie Carter, Ross Covault, Cheyenne Driskell, Ollivia Hageman, Rheanna Kies, Summer McClain, Mollie Roe, and Allison Watkins.

The scholarship fund was established by Bob and Thelma Sargeant who were 1942 graduates of the Green Township School, which is now part of the Fairlawn Local School District.

Online applications are available through The Community Foundation website at www.commfoun.com beginning mid-December each year.