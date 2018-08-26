Smith Fund scholarships awarded

SIDNEY — The Community Foundation of Shelby County is pleased to announce the winners of the inaugural Kent R. Smith Fund Scholarship.

This scholarship is for Shelby County residents who have surpassed college freshman status with a college GPA of at least a 3.0 on a 4.0 scale. Students must be pursuing a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in the field of education at an accredited college or university.

Winners include Katie Bensman, Sara Bornhorst, Cheyenne Driskell, Andrew Grewe, Brandon Koverman, Elizabeth Landis, Summer McClain, Morgan Siegel, Jaclyn Schmiesing, Allison Watkins, Paige Wiktorowski, and Alex Wilt.

Online applications are available for these and many other scholarships through The Community Foundation website at www.commfoun.com beginning mid-December each year.