Alexis Burton, 7, of Sidney, and her dad, Dustin Burton, pose with a 29.8 pound catfish caught in late July at Indian Lake. They were fishing the Annual Indian Lake Catfish Tournament. Alexis Burton placed third out of 565 participants. Alexis is also the daughter of Kelly Burton.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/09/web1_grandmascatfishwinner-1.jpg Courtesy photo